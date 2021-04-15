Chick-fil-A may get its first site in the City of Buffalo

G&I IX Empire Delaware Consumer Square LLC is working with the national franchise to open a North Buffalo site at Delaware Consumer Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The region may get its third Chick-fil-A franchise — the first for the City of Buffalo.

G&I IX Empire Delaware Consumer Square LLC is working with the national franchise to open a North Buffalo site in a 5,000-square-foot space at Delaware Consumer Square, located on Delaware Avenue near Kenmore Avenue. The Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals will get its first look at the project during its April 21 meeting.