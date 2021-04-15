Chick-fil-A may get its first site in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The region may get its third Chick-fil-A franchise — the first for the City of Buffalo.
G&I IX Empire Delaware Consumer Square LLC is working with the national franchise to open a North Buffalo site in a 5,000-square-foot space at Delaware Consumer Square, located on Delaware Avenue near Kenmore Avenue. The Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals will get its first look at the project during its April 21 meeting.
The North Buffalo location follows already-open sites on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga and on Transit Road in Depew, as well as a 5,000-square-foot site under development in Hamburg on McKinley Parkway. That project is expected to get another look this month from the Hamburg Planning Board. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website. \