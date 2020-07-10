Chef's Restaurant downtown to reopen Thursday

Chef's posted on Facebook saying it will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chef's Restaurant in downtown Buffalo announced it is reopening for indoor dining on Thursday.

The restaurant made the announcement Tuesday on its Facebook page.

The post says it will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its downtown location on 291 Seneca Street at the corner of Chicago.

The restaurant has been set up to follow all state and federally mandated safety protocols. The post reminds people to wear masks upon entering and can take it off once customers are at their tables.

If you don't want to dine in, you can still order take out through the Drive Thru Pick up or Drop Off Catering at your home or business Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged.