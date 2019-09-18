WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Craving Spaghetti Parm? Chef's owners Lou and Mary Beth Billittier announced Wednesday that Chef's new Amherst location will open on National Pasta Day.

Chef's "On The Go" will open on Thursday, October 17 at the Williamsville Place Shopping Center on Sheridan drive, between Hopkins and Youngs. The new location will have a drive up window, along with indoor seating.

“The Chef's On The Go experience will allow customers to come in, phone in or use our app on their mobile device to place their order," Co-owner Lou Billittier. "Our menu will feature many Chef's favorites. You can enjoy your meal inside where we will have 60 seats, or take it out. If customers order ahead, they can also drive in and get their food from our convenient Pick Up Window. People want their food served fast, but with the same quality they have come to expect with our special recipes and dishes, fresh baked bread, famous sauce, and Spaghetti Parm.”

And in honor of Chef's 97th anniversary, the first 97 customers in line will receive a free order of Spaghetti Parm. Also, one person will win a grand prize of Spaghetti Parm for life.

Lou and Mary Beth Billittier say part of the proceeds earned from the grand opening will help support a new Bocce Court for Amherst Youth and Recreation at Bassett Park in the Town of Amherst.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., keeping the Billittier tradition of staying closed on Sundays.

RELATED: Chef's opening 'On the Go' restaurant in Williamsville

RELATED: It's official: Chef's to open second location

RELATED: Chef's Restaurant looking to open second location