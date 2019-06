WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Chef's announced Tuesday there will soon be an "On the Go!" restaurant in Williamsville.

The restaurant will be located in the Williamsville Place Shopping Center on Sheridan drive, between Hopkins and Youngs.

Chef's On the Go will have a drive up window, along with indoor seating.

They will be open six days a week, and closed on Sundays. They plan to open in mid-September.

Chef's also says its new "On the Go" concept will open locations around the country.