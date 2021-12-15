Chef Darian launches The Boutique, private dining space in Larkinville

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a year of development, Chef Darian Bryan has opened The Boutique, a private dining experience at Millrace Commons in Larkinville.
The space, the first fixed location for his company, The Plating Society, will offer private dining experiences for up to 32 guests as well as pop-up lunch events, cooking classes, catering and a show kitchen.
The space will launch in mid-December with a dinner party for several Buffalo Bills players, their friends and family, several of whom are clients of Bryan’s private chef service. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.