Chef Darian launches The Boutique, private dining space in Larkinville

The Plating Society offers private dining experiences, meal prep, cooking classes, pop-up dinners and catering.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a year of development, Chef Darian Bryan has opened The Boutique, a private dining experience at Millrace Commons in Larkinville.

The space, the first fixed location for his company, The Plating Society, will offer private dining experiences for up to 32 guests as well as pop-up lunch events, cooking classes, catering and a show kitchen.