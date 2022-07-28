Erie County Fair shows off new food items

With the Erie County Fair less than two weeks away, event organizers are sharing some new items on the menu.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 12 best days of summer are nearly here.

Make sure you bring your appetite, there will be around 130 food stands serving up more than 500 menu options this year.

And everyone wants to hear about the new options.

Those include polish steak and poppers. A jalapeno popper pierogi with fried bologna, bacon and jalapenos and a meatball gondola from Salvatore's Pizza.

Then there's the corn and chorizo waffle dog - an elevated twist on a classic. A chorizo dog and corn niblets waffled in a homemade corn waffle.

And speaking of chicken and waffles - there's also a chicken and waffle pizza.

"It's a butter base with brown sugar, cheddar cheese, homemade waffles, chicken fingers, shredded mozzarella and then we bake it and then we drizzle more of our syrup which we use our Dirty Bird syrup for. So our waffles are also tossed in butter and syrup so you're getting that syrup basically in every bite," said Devon Perri, manager/owner of Pizza Amore.