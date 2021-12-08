Champion eater Joey Chestnut to compete at Buffalo Wing Festival

All eyes will be on Chestnut as he competes in a 12-minute, all-you-can-eat contest September 5. Two championship titles will be at stake that day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Champion chicken wing-eater Joey Chestnut will be competing at the National Buffalo Wing Festival’s annual national Buffalo Wing-Eating Championship on September 5.

The wing fest is being held at Highmark Stadium. Chestnut is set to compete at 5 p.m.

The National Buffalo Wing Festival begins Saturday, September 4 at 6 p.m. with the Buffet Bowl, a first-to-finish contest headlined by a deep field of Major League Eaters, including Chestnut, Gideon Oji, Miki Sudo, and Nick Wehry.

That Sunday, all eyes will be on Chestnut as he competes in a 12-minute, all-you-can-eat contest. Two championship titles are at stake with a total of $5,000 in cash prizes.

“It is exciting to return to an in-person audience this year and to welcome back the world’s top eaters for this event,” festival founder Drew Cerza said. “We look forward to celebrating the 20th annual festival with plenty of wings as the audience cheers the eaters on to a new record.”

The U.S. National Buffalo Wing-Eating Championship is a contest to see who can consume the wing meat off the bone. A debris-food, the wings are weighed before and after the contest.

Competitors in the Buffet Bowl race to finish a five-pound bowl of food that features various staples of Buffalo cuisine.

In past years, Buffet Bowl items have included Buffalo-style chicken fingers, BBQ wings, Buffalo-style chicken salad, sausages, and perogies.