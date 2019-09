BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two upscale Italian-themed restaurants, including an Elmwood Village destination, served their last meals Sunday.

Cecelia’s Ristorante at 716 Elmwood Avenue closed after 18 years of serving diners. Besides its menu, Cecelia’s was noted for its large, outdoor patio facing Elmwood Avenue.

Also closing on Sunday was Novel, formerly Amaretto Bistro, at 7170 Transit Road in Amherst. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.