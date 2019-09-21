After 18 years in business, this is the last weekend you can enjoy Cecelia's Ristorante.

The Elmwood Village restaurant announced on Instagram that it was closing its doors after brunch on Sunday.

The Instagram post also stated that the restaurant is offering discount prices on all of its drinks.

The restaurant did not indicate why it is closing its doors after 18 years but invited everyone to come by for one last meal and drink.

