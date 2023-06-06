Carrubba's Chicken Pit expands with two brick-and-mortar sites

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Two years after launching as a pop-up barbecue stand during the pandemic, Carrubba’s Chicken Pit has opened its second brick-and-mortar site, less than three months after the first.
Carrubba’s Splashworld Café opened May 27 as a seasonal vendor inside the Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World on Grand Island at the former Fantasy Island, where IB Parks and Entertainment has invested more than $15 million in redevelopment.
The business, inside the water park area, is serving as one of three food vendors inside the park, with a menu that includes chicken fingers, cheesy pizza logs and hot dogs. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.