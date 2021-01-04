x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Food

Can you guess the most popular cocktail in New York State?

Upgradedpoints.com also found the most popular drink in warm weather was a Pain Killer and the favorite cold weather drink was a mimosa.
Credit: Irina Burakova - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since many bars were closed or at reduced capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, many folks decided to try mixing drinks at home.

Upgradedpoints.com searched for the most common and most popular cocktails around the United States and then analyzed Google Trends over the past 12 months to see what cocktails Americans were searching for. They compared results state by state and national. 

The website found that the most popular drink in New York State was the Vodka Fizz. What is a Vodka Fizz? We looked it up and found several different recipes that mostly consist of simple syrup, lemons or limes, club soda and vodka.

Credit: Upgraded Points
Upgraded Points used data from Google Trends between March 2020 and March 2021 to determine the most popular cocktails in each state.

The most popular drink in the US, based on the number of states searching for each one?

1. Mimosa
2. Pina Colada
3. Wine Cooler
4. White Russian
5. Mojito
6. Margarita
7. Dark N' Stormy
8. Bellini
9. Old Fashioned

Upgradedpoints.com found that the most popular drink in warm weather was a Pain Killer and the favorite cold weather drink was a mimosa.

You can check out their study here. 

Related Articles