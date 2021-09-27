Banshee Irish Pub in downtown Buffalo nears opening

The pub plans live music on Fridays and Saturdays and a focus on Irish sports and European soccer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown’s newest Irish pub is inching closer to opening, but first the owner needed a few more authentic items. So he hopped on a flight to Ireland this weekend to retrieve Irish prints, artwork, novelties and more ideas.

The pub takes the place of the former Darcy McGee’s, which would have celebrated its 20th anniversary this summer under longtime owner/developer Marc Croce, who died last year.