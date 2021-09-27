Banshee Irish Pub in downtown Buffalo nears opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown’s newest Irish pub is inching closer to opening, but first the owner needed a few more authentic items. So he hopped on a flight to Ireland this weekend to retrieve Irish prints, artwork, novelties and more ideas.
The pub takes the place of the former Darcy McGee’s, which would have celebrated its 20th anniversary this summer under longtime owner/developer Marc Croce, who died last year.
The new venture is led by Conor Hawkins, a native of Ireland, who spent the summer overseeing the changeover at 257 Franklin St.. He replaced the floors and changed the paint from traditional kelly green to bright red in honor of his home team, the Liverpool Football Club. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.