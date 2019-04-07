BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will be represented during the annual Nathan's hot dog eating contest at noon Thursday in Coney Island, N.Y.

Ronnie Hartman made the field by consuming 29 hot dogs and buns in Cincinnati during one of the 16 qualifiers.

The event will have 18 men and 18 women. Joey Chestnut will be defending his men's title. He scarfed down a world-record 74 hot dogs. On the women's side, Miki Sudo won for a fifth straight year, eating 37 hot dogs.

