BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo was represented during the annual Nathan's hot dog eating contest on Thursday in Coney Island, N.Y.

Ronnie Hartman made the field by consuming 29 hot dogs and buns in Cincinnati during one of the 16 qualifiers.

The event had 18 men and 18 women.

Joey Chestnut defended his men's title. Last year he scarfed down a world-record 74 hot dogs; this year he won with 71.

On the women's side, Miki Sudo won the contest for a sixth straight year, eating 31 hot dogs.

