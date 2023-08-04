Winners announced for Buffalo's Best Kielbasa contest

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik was one of the judges during this year's event. There were a record 41 entries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was all about the sausage Saturday at Flying Bison Brewing Company.

Of course, we're talking about Buffalo's Best Kielbasa contest during the Pils, Pierogi & Polka event. Home chefs battled it out for the best fresh or smoked kielbasa, as well as holiday and non-traditional varieties.

It's a big hit every year ahead of Dyngus Day.

"There's a lot of Polish people, and just like everyone's Irish at St. Paddy's, everyone seems to be Polish on Easter weekend, which you've got to embrace it, right?" tasting room manager Vincent Somogyi said.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik was one of the judges during this year's event. There were a record 41 entries this year. The winners included: