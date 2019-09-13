BUFFALO, N.Y. — Beer lovers have ten days of festivities ahead of them as the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association (BNBA) and Buffalo Beer League open the 10th annual Buffalo Beer Week— a celebration of community, camaraderie, and of course, Western New York's variety of awesome brews.

The Official Opening Gala takes place tonight, Friday, September 13th from 5-9 p.m. at Flying Bison Brewing. Sample over 25 beers from members of the BNBA and meet the brewers. Live music will be provided on the patio by Tony DeRosa. Casa Azul & Kindred Kreek’s Farm to Table food trucks will be on site. Admission is $20 and includes multiple drink tokens.

"We are excited to once again host the Buffalo Beer Week Opening Gala, which serves as a small scale beer festival representing the BNBA breweries," says Colin Herzog, Flying Bison brewer and Gala organizer. "This is a great opportunity to come together as a community to support and learn about local breweries."

Featured events over the next 10 days include the following:

Fri, Sept. 13 5-9 p.m. Flying Bison

Sat, Sept. 14 12-4 p.m. Pizza Plant Canalside

Sat, Sept. 14 6-9 p.m. Pizza Plant Transit

Mon, Sept. 16 6-9 p.m. Hotel Henry

Tues, Sept. 17 6-9 p.m. Buffalo Cider Hall

Thur Sept 19 7-10 p.m. Mr. Goodbar

Wed Sept 18 5-8 p.m. Rusty Nickel Brewing Co.

Fri, Sept. 20 5 p.m. Coles & Mr. Goodbar

Fri, Sept. 20 5 p.m. Brewed & Bottled

Sat, Sept. 21 3-7 p.m. Sahlen Field

Sat-Sun, Sept. 21-22 Knox Farm State Park

Sun, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Various Taprooms

For more information visit the Buffalo Beer Week website.

