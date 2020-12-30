Buffalo-area restaurants doing to-go meals for New Year's Eve

You may not be able to sit in a restaurant this year, but you can still ring in 2021 and support local businesses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There may not be a whole lot you can do this New Year's Eve given the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, if you don't feel like cooking at home, you can still eat some food from local restaurants for takeout, that have some great deals on them too.

Here's a list of just some of the places around Buffalo having NYE deals.

Big Ditch Brewing: $70 for a meal for two, or a $45 charcuterie board.

Resurgence Brewing: Dinner & drinks for $99. Check their Instagram stories for the menu.

Toutant: Smoked prime rib & jumbo shrimp platters. Also doing their a la carte menu. Varying prices.

Chez Ami at the Curtiss Hotel: $119.95 per couple, choose two appetizers, two entrées and a bottle of wine.

Oliver’s: Offering a NYE prime rib dinner or surf and turf.

Dapper Goose: Snack package for two for $85.

Campobello’s: Dinner for two for $54.

Dinosaur BBQ: Smoked prime rib & jumbo shrimp cocktail platter. Feeds up to four and costs $159.

Ilio DiPaolo’s: New Year's Eve dinner costing $159.

Salvatore’s: $79 for New Year's Eve dinner package.

Lancaster's Broadway Deli: The restaurant is doing fully catered meals that you can heat up at home. It's $17.99 or $29.99 a person, depending on what you choose.

Patina 250 (inside the Westin hotel): Four-course meal feeds four to six for $295.

The Roycroft Inn: Three-course dinner. Prices vary depending on choice of food.

Jazzboline: Doing New Year's Eve bites to-go. Feeds four and costs $149.

Marble and Rye: Doing a New Year's Eve dinner but does not list the price.