Brickyard Brewing in Lewiston to reopen on Sunday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The owners of a popular restaurant in Lewiston say they are reopening following a fire that happened earlier this year.

Brickyard Pub & BBQ in Lewiston posted to their Facebook page that they will be reopening on Sunday, October 4.

In the post, they shared their excitement by saying, "It’s finally happening friends!"

A fire back in May 2020 forced the restaurant to close. Co-owner of the Brickyard, Eric Matthews told 2 On Your Side back in May that it's possible that a cooler malfunctioned and burned up into the brewery, causing the roof to collapse.

With community support, including help from Tim Horton's, they were able to raise money to help the restaurant. Back in June, local Tim Hortons franchises sold a special donut to help raise money for Brickyard BBQ.