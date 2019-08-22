BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York-favorite restaurant is coming to downtown Buffalo.

Bocce Club Pizza is planning to open a restaurant at Delaware and Chippewa, next to Starbucks.

They plan on opening sometime in October, according to Mark Daniels, CEO of Bocce Club Pizza.

According to their website, Bocce's was founded when Dino Pacciotti purchased the old Bocce Club on Hickory Street in Buffalo and began making pizzas in an old pizza oven in the basement.

Bocce's moved to their current Bailey Avenue location in 1959. They opened their Williamsville location in 1988. The restaurant is now owned by Dino's son Jim.