Bloom & Rose plans Theater Place eatery as Sue's Deli moves to new space

For Bloom & Rose, the kitchen and sit-down restaurant space at Theater Place will enable a full-service deli counter and restaurant.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A move by Sue’s Deli to new space downtown has opened up a spot for Bloom & Rose to launch its first full Jewish deli.

Sue’s Deli moved Jan. 3 two blocks down from Theater Place at 622 Main St. to 598 Main St., a space vacated in October by Feature Eatery, now operating from 9310 Transit Road in East Amherst.

Claudette Badawe, who owns Sue's Deli with her husband, Albert, said the new Sue’s space offers take-out, with the same menu offered for the past 29 years: deli sandwiches and specialty wraps, a full slate of vegetarian offerings and Mediterranean specialties such as hummus, grape leaves and baba ganoush.