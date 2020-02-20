BUFFALO, New York — The third annual black restaurant week in Buffalo showcases both new and familiar eateries in the city. The Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals organized the event as away to showcase everything that black-owned businesses in the area had to offer.

"We’re hoping that people of all cultures will come out to experience Black restaurant week. We think that all cuisine should be celebrated and there’s no better way to learn about another culture than patronizing a business outside of your own culture," Mark Glascow told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger.

Glascow is President of the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals. He says Black Restaurant Week is a chance for people to help support businesses they might not otherwise try.

One of the thirteen featured restaurants in Manna @ Northland. The restaurant occupies the space that was once Gigi's. New owner Chef Dale Holt says, he wants his customers to experience something divine when they come inside.

"It’s just not a restaurant, it’s a place that people gather," he said.

"My experience with the New Orleans Flair definitely stands out in our restaurant."

Holt, his wife, and his business partner pulled inspiration from their experiences in cities like New Orleans and San Francisco to create the menu.

Chef Holt says the rest of their ideas, including the name of their eatery, came from above.

"Being that we’re always in prayer, it just came to us one day. It just came out of the heavens."

