Black Restaurant Week runs from Jun 11-18

More than 40 Black and minority-owned restaurants are participating this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals announced the 6th annual Black Restaurant Week June 11-18.

Here is a list of restaurants participating:

  • FruitLady
  • Mike’s Steak Joint
  • Cake Crazy Bakery
  • At Eleven Wings & Cuisines
  • Miss Goodies
  • Park Vue Restaurant & Bar
  • Ike & BG’s Restaurant
  • Juicey Quartz Juice Bar
  • Jukebox Bar & Grille
  • Big Mama’s Hustle & Soul
  • Rise & Grind Café
  • Margie’s Soul Food
  • Guud & Evul Vegan Eats
  • Golden Hour Treats & Things
  • Solo Eats
  • Sunshine Vegan Eats
  • Sweets Lounge
  • Jackson Soul Food
  • Brothers Restaurant & Bar
  • BeeSweet Cakery
  • The Juice Lounge
  • Sweet to the Belly
  • A Taste of Soul
  • Phat Catz
  • Sweet Assassin
  • Dr. Bird’s Rasta-Rant
  • Yamama’s Kitchen
  • Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna with a touch of soul
  • CEO Kitchen
  • Jeonis Wing Stop
  • Pudgy Potatoes
  • Carine’s Caribbean Cuisines
  • Top Class Eatz
  • Freddy J’s
  • Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
  • Buffalo Plant Burger
  • Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles
  • Je Ne Sais Quoi
  • Luxor Steak & Lobster
  • Buffalo Kitchen Club
  • The Rose Bar & Grille
  • Kalypso Restaurant
  • Pine Hill Halal Market
  • MAC Lady Catering, LLC

