BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals announced the 6th annual Black Restaurant Week June 11-18.
More than 40 Black and minority-owned restaurants are participating this year.
Here is a list of restaurants participating:
- FruitLady
- Mike’s Steak Joint
- Cake Crazy Bakery
- At Eleven Wings & Cuisines
- Miss Goodies
- Park Vue Restaurant & Bar
- Ike & BG’s Restaurant
- Juicey Quartz Juice Bar
- Jukebox Bar & Grille
- Big Mama’s Hustle & Soul
- Rise & Grind Café
- Margie’s Soul Food
- Guud & Evul Vegan Eats
- Golden Hour Treats & Things
- Solo Eats
- Sunshine Vegan Eats
- Sweets Lounge
- Jackson Soul Food
- Brothers Restaurant & Bar
- BeeSweet Cakery
- The Juice Lounge
- Sweet to the Belly
- A Taste of Soul
- Phat Catz
- Sweet Assassin
- Dr. Bird’s Rasta-Rant
- Yamama’s Kitchen
- Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna with a touch of soul
- CEO Kitchen
- Jeonis Wing Stop
- Pudgy Potatoes
- Carine’s Caribbean Cuisines
- Top Class Eatz
- Freddy J’s
- Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
- Buffalo Plant Burger
- Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles
- Je Ne Sais Quoi
- Luxor Steak & Lobster
- Buffalo Kitchen Club
- The Rose Bar & Grille
- Kalypso Restaurant
- Pine Hill Halal Market
- MAC Lady Catering, LLC