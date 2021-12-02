Black Restaurant Week returns Saturday to Western New York

The goal is to promote, discover and support Black-owned businesses across Buffalo and its surrounding areas.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Black Restaurant Week is back in Western New York.

While it might look a little different than it did a year ago, before the COVID pandemic, the goal remains the same: to promote, discover and support Black-owned businesses across Buffalo and its surrounding areas.

Most of the businesses participating are restaurants, but they also include food trucks, catering services, bakeries, coffee shops, private chefs and more.

Some of the businesses taking part in Black Restaurant Week, which runs through February 21, include:

@Eleven Wings & Cuisine

Brothers Takeout Café & Catering

Buffalo Soul

Cake Crazy Bakery

Je Ne Sais Quoi

Khari's Café

La Verdad Café

Manna @ Northland

Park Vue Soul Food Bar & Restaurant

PhatCatz of WNY

Ravelle Culinary Creations

Real Life Dietetics and Consulting

SNS Sips

Sunshine Vegan Eats