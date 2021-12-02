Black Restaurant Week returns Saturday to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Black Restaurant Week is back in Western New York.
While it might look a little different than it did a year ago, before the COVID pandemic, the goal remains the same: to promote, discover and support Black-owned businesses across Buffalo and its surrounding areas.
Most of the businesses participating are restaurants, but they also include food trucks, catering services, bakeries, coffee shops, private chefs and more.
Some of the businesses taking part in Black Restaurant Week, which runs through February 21, include:
- @Eleven Wings & Cuisine
- Brothers Takeout Café & Catering
- Buffalo Soul
- Cake Crazy Bakery
- Je Ne Sais Quoi
- Khari's Café
- La Verdad Café
- Manna @ Northland
- Park Vue Soul Food Bar & Restaurant
- PhatCatz of WNY
- Ravelle Culinary Creations
- Real Life Dietetics and Consulting
- SNS Sips
- Sunshine Vegan Eats See Less
"Join us as we once again enter into a celebration of community, diversity, and the entrepreneurship that thrives throughout Western New York over culture and flavor," Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals wrote in a Facebook post.