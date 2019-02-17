BUFFALO, N.Y. — For a second straight year, the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals is sponsoring Black Restaurant Week.

The event, which began Sunday, includes promotions at 13 different Buffalo restaurants. The goal is to help support community, diversity, and entrepreneurship in Buffalo.

Each restaurant will have a special Restaurant Week menu. There's also a raffle to win a gift certificate at one of the participating restaurants; customers are asked to use hashtags #BRWBuffalo2019 and #BULYPNY to be entered.

Businesses taking part this week include:

Buffalo Soul Catering, 2021 Bailey Avenue

Crazy Cake Bakery, 2525 William Street

The Fire Spot, 3300 Bailey Avenue

Freddy Js, 95 Grant Street

The Groove Lounge & Cafe, 1210 Broadway

Ike and BG's BBQ, 1646 Genesee Street

Je Ne Sais Quoi, 1673 Hertel Avenue

Myracle's Restaurant, 200 William Street

The Oakk Room, 1435 Main Street

Pandora's Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2261 Fillmore Avenue

PhatCatz Restaurant & Bar, 965 Kensington Avenue

Richies Soul Food Restaurant & Lounge, 3199 Main Street

Shys Original Steak House, 690 Fillmore Avenue