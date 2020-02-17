BUFFALO, N.Y. — February 18 is the start of the third annual "Black Restaurant Week", which is hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.

Thirteen restaurants all over the city of Buffalo will be offering specials for until Sunday, most for $20.20.

Black Restaurant Week supports community, diversity, and entrepreneurship in Buffalo.

Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing and Pete Gallivan featured Je Ne Sais Quoi restaurant and Phat Catz in commUNITY.



Watch it here:

RELATED: commUNITY spotlight: Phat Catz serving up soulful dishes





