BUFFALO, N.Y. — For a second straight year, the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals is sponsoring Black Restaurant Week.
The event, which began Sunday, includes promotions at 13 different Buffalo restaurants. The goal is to help support community, diversity, and entrepreneurship in Buffalo.
Each restaurant will have a special Restaurant Week menu. There's also a raffle to win a gift certificate at one of the participating restaurants; customers are asked to use hashtags #BRWBuffalo2019 and #BULYPNY to be entered.
Businesses taking part this week include:
Buffalo Soul Catering, 2021 Bailey Avenue
Crazy Cake Bakery, 2525 William Street
The Fire Spot, 3300 Bailey Avenue
Freddy Js, 95 Grant Street
The Groove Lounge & Cafe, 1210 Broadway
Ike and BG's BBQ, 1646 Genesee Street
Je Ne Sais Quoi, 1673 Hertel Avenue
Myracle's Restaurant, 200 William Street
The Oakk Room, 1435 Main Street
Pandora's Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2261 Fillmore Avenue
PhatCatz Restaurant & Bar, 965 Kensington Avenue
Richies Soul Food Restaurant & Lounge, 3199 Main Street
Shys Original Steak House, 690 Fillmore Avenue