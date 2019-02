AMHERST, N.Y. — A German favorite in the northtowns is shutting down.

Black Forest Adler on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst announced its last day will be Sunday, February 24.

They decided to shut the restaurant down because of the stress of long hours, equipment failures, employee turnover, and wage hikes.

If you have gift certificates already they will be honored and the restaurant is recommending to make reservations for these last two weeks.