Black Bird Cider Works debuts special cider for Erie County Fair

Pairing well with the fun fair atmosphere, this specialty cider is ready for its time to shine at the Erie County Fair this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week we shared the unveiling of the official beer of the Erie County fair. Now beer will not be the only alcoholic beverage representing the fair, with BlackBird Cider Works debut of their Erie County Fair "Summer Cider."

This limited-edition cider is infused with hints of loganberry, cherry and vanilla.

The folks at BlackBird say it's an honor to use their local products to contribute to the overall theme of the fair.

“It’s a fun cider that we think will pair well with all the classic fair foods- fried dough, deep fried Oreos, funnel cakes, hot dogs, hamburgers, and sausage. It has so much nostalgia, and we couldn’t be happier with the way it turned out,” said Phil Gigliotti, cider maker at BlackBird.

Those who may not be able to make it out to the fair this summer or want to get a taste sooner can find it at both BlackBird locations this Friday, and on local retailer shelves as early as this weekend.

BlackBird's main location can be found at 8503 Lower Lake road in Barker NY. They also have a cider tasting room in the City of Buffalo at 155 Chandler Street.