Bigger patios could mean more diners in Buffalo

Buffalo Common Council will consider a resolution to allow restaurants and bars to expand outdoor patios on Tuesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Help may be on the way for Buffalo’s restaurant industry and it may come as early as the afternoon of Tuesday, May 26.

That’s when the Buffalo Common Council will consider a resolution to allow restaurants and bars to expand outdoor patios. That could allow more patrons in while still practicing social distancing protocols.

“It gives a fighting chance,” said Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166. “Anything that will give us an opportunity and the ability to safely serve more people should be considered.”  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website