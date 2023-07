In addition to takeout, Bflo Pizza Bistro will offer indoor and outdoor dining for about 35, plus half a dozen seats at the bar.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bistro is in the works on Buffalo’s West Side offering artisan pizza and Italian cookies.

Bflo Pizza Bistro has taken over the 500-square-foot space at 388 Porter Ave. that was left vacant when Café Godot closed in April after nearly three years in business.