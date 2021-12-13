BB.Q Chicken franchise readies first Buffalo site

BB.Q Chicken has leased just under 5,000 square feet at 1400 Millersport Highway in the Triad Apartments building, taking ground-floor space that had housed Fuze Asian Grille for three years, until it closed in 2020.

This summer, BB.Q was ranked No. 5 among the nation’s fastest growing restaurant chains by Nation’s Restaurant News, with 51 units in the U.S. in 2020, an increase of 45.7% over the previous year. As of December, that total had grown to 86. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.