Bar Bill North announces daily curbside pickup

CLARENCE, N.Y. — In the midst of rising COVID-19 cases across the region, a popular wing place in the Northtowns has announced they will now offer daily curbside pickup.

Bar Bill North announced on social media that they will now be offering curbside pickup every day as opposed to only on Sundays.

Curbside pickup will be available:

Monday-Saturday: starting at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: starting at 11 a.m.

Bar Bill says the process is the same, if you are familiar with the process, where curbside pickup is for online orders only.