Baskin helps distribute household items, meals after Buffalo stores were looted

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents in the Kenfield-Langfield homes got a helping hand from Erie County legislator April Baskin's office.

She says because of the looting on Bailey Avenue, where residents often go for essentials, she wanted to make sure they were taken care of in the blizzard's aftermath. Household items and meals were distributed Saturday afternoon inside the Martha Mitchell Community Center.

"We have to do extra efforts, and be honest about the resources, that we go above and beyond to provide for communities like this because they are in need at a greater rate than others," Baskin said.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation, M&T Bank, and World Central Kitchen helped with the initiative that came together in just two days.