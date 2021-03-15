Animal lovers can vote for next Cadbury Bunny

This marks three years of the contest to determine which fluffy friend will be the spokes-animal of the candy company.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After weeks of receiving entries, the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are in the final stages.

Videos of pets trying out to be the next Cadbury Bunny were accepted through March 1 at https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com/. People have until 11:59 p.m. on March 17 to vote.

The winner not only gets a spot on the national TV commercial but their owner will also receive a $5,000 prize.

The finalists aren't only bunnies. In fact, they range between dogs, a cat, a bunny, a frog a miniature donkey and even an alpaca.

🚨 LEADERBOARD UPDATE 🚨 Votes are rolling in and we’re excited to share the initial standings! You can vote once per day through March 17th, so be sure to continue voting for your favorites! #cadburybunnytryouts #contest See official rules: https://t.co/xzbrWVZHW2 pic.twitter.com/UYQuGsxeji — Cadbury USA (@CadburyUSA) March 12, 2021

In 2020, a dog from Ohio known as Lieutenant Dan was crowned as the 2020 Cadbury Bunny. Lieutenant Dan hails from the Cincinnati suburb of New Richmond. Missing both of his hind legs, this pup's name is inspired by the "Forrest Gump" character famously portrayed by Gary Sinise.

"Lieutenant Dan was born different, but hasn't let that slow him down!" his bio declared. "He has a joy for life that is infectious and inspiring!"

Once his pictures were posted on social media, Lieutenant Dan quickly became a fan-favorite in the Easter candy contest.

Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2020 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is 🥁... Lieutenant Dan! pic.twitter.com/dD8iSGfnzz — Cadbury USA (@CadburyUSA) March 24, 2020