Rock Burger adding new Allentown location

The popular stuffed burger restaurant is adding a 4th location to downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the loss of the Thin Man Brewery location in Allentown, customers can look forward to a new place to try that is opening soon.

Popular stuffed burger restaurant Rock Burger has announced a new location coming to Allentown in July in a post made on their Facebook page.

Rock Burger first opened in 2016 and has three other locations across Western New York in Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, and Tonawanda.

"We offer different burgers for every palate. Our stuffed burgers come loaded with cheese, veggies, and more. You'll get to pick out a burger you can't order anywhere else." their website states.

The burger restaurant has been featured on Guy Fieri's tv show Grocery Games on the Food Network and voted #2 Burger in New York State for 2023 according to the New York Beef Council.

Those looking for a job can also inquire on their website for both the new Allentown location and other WNY locations that are hiring.