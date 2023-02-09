Alchemy Wine Bar expands with cut flower farm in Westfield

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Flowers have always been a must-have for private events at Alchemy Wine Bar in Hamburg.
A new purchase will allow owners Nicole Casell and Anne McIntosh to add fresh-cut flowers of their own for restaurant-based events, as well as anywhere their two Buffalo Bubble Bar mobile wine trailers participate in events.
The business partners bought a 64-acre vineyard in Chautauqua County where they plan to add a five-acre flower farm to complement the 21,000 vines of Concord juice grapes on 24 acres they will continue to grow and sell to area co-ops. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.