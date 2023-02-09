x
Alchemy Wine Bar expands with cut flower farm in Westfield

The property at 7940 Felton Road in Westfield is about 45 minutes away from the five-year-old restaurant/bar at 20 Union St.
Credit: WGRZ

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Flowers have always been a must-have for private events at Alchemy Wine Bar in Hamburg.

A new purchase will allow owners Nicole Casell and Anne McIntosh to add fresh-cut flowers of their own for restaurant-based events, as well as anywhere their two Buffalo Bubble Bar mobile wine trailers participate in events.

The business partners bought a 64-acre vineyard in Chautauqua County where they plan to add a five-acre flower farm to complement the 21,000 vines of Concord juice grapes on 24 acres they will continue to grow and sell to area co-ops.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

Super Bowl Sunday keeps pizzerias throughout Western New York busy

