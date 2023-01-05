3 new Tropical Smoothie Cafes coming to WNY

Picone Construction has begun work on three new locations to join the one located on Transit in Williamsville.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is getting more locations of a smoothie chain. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is coming to Hamburg, the Town of Tonawanda, and Batavia.

Picone Construction announced that it has started work on three new locations. There is already on Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Transit Road in the Village of Williamsville, which has been open since 2021.

The smoothie shop is going to McKinley Plaza in Hamburg, Sheridan and Delaware Plaza in Tonawanda, and a newly acquired Picone property in Batavia.

Picone Construction built the restaurant on Transit Road, as well as three locations in the Rochester area.