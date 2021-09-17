Fisher-Price releases a "Let's Go Buffalo!" Little People pack

The set includes Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Coach Sean McDermott and two members of Bills Mafia.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and Wegmans have teamed up with Fisher-Price to release a new "Let's Go Buffalo!" Little People figure pack.

The packs are on sale today, exclusively at Wegmans. They will be on shelves at Wegmans stores throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

The Little People pack features a mini Josh Allen and Coach Sean McDermott. And it also includes two members of Bills Mafia wearing authentic team apparel, including one fan sporting a Winghead hat.

The net proceeds from the sale of the "Let's Go Buffalo!" packs will be donated to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which will provide support to Oishei Children's Hospital.