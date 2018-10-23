PENDLETON, N.Y.-- Drive down Dunnigan Road in the Town of Pendleton, and you'll see Starpoint 5th grader, Teaghan Fowler selling vegetables.

Teaghan says she wanted to start a garden with her grandmother, while at the same time raising money for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. That's how the "Crops 4 Cancer" stand was born.

Teaghan and her grandmother grow zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, and pumpkins for sale, for whatever you can pay for donation.

Teaghan's mom, Pam Fowler said, "This is completely her idea, every piece of it as her we just were here to support and help her a little bit."

So far the stand has raised over $900 for Roswell Park.

