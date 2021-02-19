The National Comedy Center offering free admission to Chautauqua County youth

The museum has created a program to allow families to have a touch-free family field trip, with parents getting discounted admission as well, through April 11.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Winter break looks pretty different this year for families, so a Jamestown museum is trying to put a smile on the faces of families in need of a little time out of the house.

The National Comedy Center is offering free admission to any young person under 17-years-old who lives in Chautauqua County through April 11. The hope is to offer some "worry-free and touch-free" family fun during winter break.

Here's how it works: up to three youths can go to the museum with one paying adult, and the museum is also discounting adult admission by 60 percent, to $10.

Registration is strongly recommended, the museum says. You can click here to learn more.