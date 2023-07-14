St. Mary's to host 12th annual Chowder Chase 5K race

St. Mary's of Swormville is hosting their annual Picnic and Chowder Chase.

SWORMVILLE, N.Y. — Lace up your sneakers and come with an appetite.

St. Mary's of Swormville is hosting their 174th annual Picnic and 12th annual Chowder Chase on July 22 and 23. The full itinerary ranges from a post race adult wine and beer social, live music, family-friendly fun, food, and more.

The race is on Saturday the 22 at 7pm on a flat USATF certified course and will be professionally timed by ScoreThis. The first 200 registrants will receive a race T-shirt and meal/drink vouchers that can be used towards the famous chowder.

For those interested in participating in the race, registration can be found on their website.

For those looking to attend the picnic, it will be held on Sunday, July 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Mary's location on 6919 Transit Road in East Amherst.

For those looking to try St. Mary’s famous kettle cooked chowder it will be available 11 AM until sold out. There will also be BBQ Chicken Dinners at Noon and a Food Court complete with Curly Fries and Dessert Bar.

For children attending the picnic there will be a kid zone with games, craft, face painting, inflatables, and live entertainment.

A raffle will top off the weekend with a drawing for a Grand Prize of $10,000 at 5 p.m. Raffle tickets for this drawing will be available at Saturday night’s post-race party and at the Picnic Sunday.

To learn more details or register for the race visit www.stmaryswormville.org