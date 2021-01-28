Niagara Falls Sheraton offering socially-distant 'Superhero' weekend

For families looking for a safe "staycation" the Sheraton is offering socially-distant Superhero and Princess-themed weekends.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter has been hard for many families, staying cooped up inside, both away from the cold and the coronavirus. A local hotel however wants to offer families a chance to, as safely as possible, have a child-friendly socially-distant staycation.

Meet the Superhero Sleepover: the Niagara Falls Sheraton's family friendly event coming up this weekend. There's also a Princess-themed sleepover happening in February. So what can families expect?

After checking in on Saturday, the night will start out with a meet and greet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Captain America and Captain Marvel. Then the hotel plans to host a socially-distant showing of The Avengers.

The hotel stresses that they're planning out social distancing at all gatherings for the weekend. The hotel also says they have one of the largest hotel pools in Western New York, which families are encouraged to enjoy during their stay.

On Sunday morning, families can also head down to the Rainforest Café for a character breakfast.

For families who are interested, they can contact 716-285-3361 for booking or more information.