Lockport Chalk Walk returns filling the streets with fun colorful art for all.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking to see some fun local art this weekend? The streets of Lockport will be filled during the Lockport Chalk Walk on Saturday, July 15 from 9-5 p.m. on Canal Street.

This free, family fun event hosted by Lockport Main Street & Wahi Studio will highlight both local and visiting artists from all over to create a one of a kind chalk artwork. The event is funded courtesy of the Statewide Community Regrant program.

Those attending the chalk walk can also enjoy the Lockport Community Farmers Market featuring local vendors and cuisine on the same street from 9-2 p.m.

To highlight those artists participating, the Chalk Walk Facebook page has been posting a participant spotlight throughout the week with pictures of their previous creations.

