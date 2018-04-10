BUFFALO, NY — In the wake of the case of Baby 'N,' where a local family was not allowed to adopt a young girl they were fostering, one Western New York lawmaker is calling for a change.

Erie County Legislator Patrick B. Burke is pushing for a new position in next year's budget. The position would be an independent official who would represent foster children and families in social service cases. Burke says those cases are currently taking too long.

"In many cases, this process drags out for far too long, and what gets lost in that bureaucratic process is the best interest of the child," Burke said. "And what we need is a foster care ombudsman."

Legislator Burke urged his fellow lawmakers to approve the new position if it does indeed get put into the budget.

