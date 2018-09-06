BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is looking for Junior Park Rangers from ages four to 104 for another summer of the "Junior Park Ranger" program.

Those interested will need an Erie County Park System Passport, which can be picked up at these locations in local parks or from a park ranger, or downloaded to print at home.

The Junior Ranger program allows youth (and anyone else!) to record their findings on plants and animals in the parks on self-guided tours laid out in the program.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says, “The Junior Park Ranger Program was a big success in 2017, the Program’s first year, and we are hoping that even more potential Junior Rangers will take part this year. Participation is free and provides a wonderful opportunity for families and children to explore our Parks. With more than 10,000 acres to enjoy we know that our Parks system will provide memorable experiences for all. This year, the program requires Junior Park Rangers to visit four undeveloped parks along with any five other parks, so it will be a tremendous and fun learning opportunity throughout the summer.”

Upon completion of the Passports, Junior Park Rangers will submit an application with all their findings and park information. The Parks Department will review it to make sure to all requirements were met - and then Junior Park Rangers will get an official certificate in the mail!

There will be a ceremony to honor all the 2018 Junior Park Rangers at Chestnut Ridge Park this fall.

More information on the Junior Park Ranger Program can be found here

