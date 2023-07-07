Free car seat safety inspections hosted by Erie County Sheriff Dept.

An upcoming car seat safety inspection event will be held at Blossom Volunteer Fire Company.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A car seat safety inspection event will be held this Saturday July 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blossom Volunteer Fire Company in Elma.

This event will be hosted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office, and is at no cost to those interested.

Deputies at the event will provide the free inspections along with instructions for how to properly install a car seat.

Sheriff John C. Garcia wants to remind parents and guardians of the weekly car seat checks that happen regularly on Mondays at the Elma Town Hall, 1600 Bowen Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.