Construction begins at 'A Playground For All' in Chestnut Ridge Park

The new playground will be fully accessible for children of all abilities.
Credit: Erie County Parks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Construction began on Wednesday for "A Play Ground For All" at Chestnut Ridge Park. Erie County Parks Department and the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy are working together to build a park that will be accessible for children of all needs.

Installation of the playground was scheduled to begin in August. The project will cost $625,000.

The playground will be located next to the park casino, which will allow for access to bathrooms, Grateful Grind café, and parking. 

More information about the playground can be found on the Chestnut Ridge website.

