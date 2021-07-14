Construction begins at 'A Playground For All' in Chestnut Ridge Park

The new playground will be fully accessible for children of all abilities.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Construction began on Wednesday for "A Play Ground For All" at Chestnut Ridge Park. Erie County Parks Department and the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy are working together to build a park that will be accessible for children of all needs.

Installation of the playground was scheduled to begin in August. The project will cost $625,000.

The construction of the inclusive "Playground for All" has begun @ErieCountyParks' Chestnut Ridge Park! Soon, a beautiful new playground will be available for children of all abilities to enjoy. Learn more about it here: https://t.co/bdTVl3fUTa https://t.co/NWsITNiyig — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 14, 2021

The playground will be located next to the park casino, which will allow for access to bathrooms, Grateful Grind café, and parking.