You can now have a birthday party at the Palace in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ever wanted to spend your birthday at a movie theatre with a private box for you and your friends?
The Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport has now announced that they will now be offering bookings for birthday parties.
Parties booked will included a ticket to any movie, a private balcony, small popcorn, drinks, and an hour time slot before or after the movie in the mezzanine for cake, and celebrations.
To learn more or book your next Birthday party visit lockportpalacetheatre.org