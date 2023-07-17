x
You can now have a birthday party at the Palace in Lockport

The Lockport Palace Theatre is now hosting parties

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ever wanted to spend your birthday at a movie theatre with a private box for you and your friends?

The Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport has now announced that they will now be offering bookings for birthday parties. 

Parties booked will included a ticket to any movie, a private balcony, small popcorn, drinks, and an hour time slot before or after the movie in the mezzanine for cake, and celebrations. 

Credit: Historic Palace Theatre of Lockport

To learn more or book your next Birthday party visit lockportpalacetheatre.org

