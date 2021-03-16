Arcade Fire Dept. plans to make the Easter Bunny mobile

As we approach another pandemic Easter, a local fire department is getting creative with the festivities.

ARCADE, N.Y. — Taking a photo with the Easter Bunny is a tradition many Americans love. But as another pandemic holiday approaches, the festivities are looking a little different this year.

The Arcade Fire Department is hosting an "Easter Bunny Parade" so families can still see the beloved rabbit ahead of everyone's egg hunting.

The parade will depart at 4 p.m. from Arcade Fire Hall on March 27. They'll travel through the village of Arcade, starting with East Main Street. Here's the full schedule: