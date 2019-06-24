CAMDEN, Arkansas — Oakley Nimmo is a 5-year-old boy who passed away on Thursday, June 20, after battling cancer for over 3 years.

Nimmo often talked about becoming an Army man and spent his time, when he felt good, dressing up in his uniform and playing with his toy army guns.

The family is asking for any military service men and women (past or present) to attend his funeral in their dress uniform.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at Cullendale First Baptist Church located at 1850 Cash Road SW in Camden, Ark. The burial afterwards at Furr Cemetery in Locust Bayou, Ark.